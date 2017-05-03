The Durham-Orange Light Rail Heads to Washington, D.C.
The Federal Transit Administration had asked GoTriangle, which is heading up the $3.3 billion project, to submit updated transit plans, a cost-sharing agreement between the counties, and funding commitments by the end of April in order to move ahead in its request for a New Starts grant that would cover half of the project cost. GoTriangle expects that 10 percent of the funding will come from the state, with the rest - about $1.9 billion - coming from the counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|14 hr
|Ginger
|21
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 30
|Diane
|98
|Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i...
|Apr 28
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC