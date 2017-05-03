The Durham-Orange Light Rail Heads to Washington, D.C.

The Federal Transit Administration had asked GoTriangle, which is heading up the $3.3 billion project, to submit updated transit plans, a cost-sharing agreement between the counties, and funding commitments by the end of April in order to move ahead in its request for a New Starts grant that would cover half of the project cost. GoTriangle expects that 10 percent of the funding will come from the state, with the rest - about $1.9 billion - coming from the counties.

