Sylvan Esso's Great New Album Resulted From a 'Band Existential Crisis'

The pair that makes up Sylvan Esso -- singer Amelia Meath and instrumentalist/producer Nick Sanborn -- met at a gig in Milwaukee in 2011, while both were in other bands, and began collaborating on songs without really seeking to form a group. After a few months, Boston-bred Meath figured she'd join Sanborn in Durham, N.C., "for six months to write the album - and that was five years ago."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.