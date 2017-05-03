Sylvan Esso's Great New Album Resulte...

Sylvan Esso's Great New Album Resulted From a 'Band Existential Crisis'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

The pair that makes up Sylvan Esso -- singer Amelia Meath and instrumentalist/producer Nick Sanborn -- met at a gig in Milwaukee in 2011, while both were in other bands, and began collaborating on songs without really seeking to form a group. After a few months, Boston-bred Meath figured she'd join Sanborn in Durham, N.C., "for six months to write the album - and that was five years ago."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) 17 hr Ginger 21
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Apr 30 Diane 98
News Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i... Apr 28 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... Apr 27 Free house 1
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 26 Roy 71
Unc title Apr 18 Roy 4
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,571 • Total comments across all topics: 280,753,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC