Suspect, 23, surrenders, charged in shooting of 10-year-old girl at Oak Creek Village apartments

James Scott Berish, 23, of Durham surrendered to Durham police Wednesday and was charged in connection with the shooting of a 10-year-old girl early Sunday morning in the Oak Creek Village Apartments complex in the 4200 block of Garrett Road. Berish was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a stolen a .45-caliber handgun.

