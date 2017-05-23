So Good Pupusas Provides Scholarships to Undocumented Students-and Tasty Treats to You
In college, Polanco often brought friends home to Durham to meet her family, advising them to arrive with an empty stomach. Pupusas, the national dish of El Salvador since 2005, are what Polanco grew up eating on special occasions with her Salvadoran family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mon
|woody336
|102
|sexting... nude pic trade for bored spring breaker (Mar '12)
|May 13
|Moondance
|13
|First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11)
|May 11
|Kuklos
|23
|The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500
|May 10
|Ralph Patel
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|May 10
|TerriB1
|1
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC