Silver Alert issued for Durham teen
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Brandon Nicolas Duff, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing camouflage shorts, grey and black hooded sweatshirt, black Nike sneakers and carrying a black and green bookbag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|7 hr
|Roy
|8
|tar heels
|7 hr
|Truth
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Wed
|Ginger
|21
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 30
|Diane
|98
|Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i...
|Apr 28
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC