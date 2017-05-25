Sex offender charged with rape at Duke Medical Center
Timothy D. Hargrove, 43, of 2407 N. Roxboro St., was charged with second-degree forcible rape, assault by strangulation and being a sex offender with a child on the premises. He was being held in the Durham County jail under a $1.2 million bond.
