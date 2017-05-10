Senate budget draft not as generous a...

Senate budget draft not as generous as Coopera s to UNC system campuses

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

A proposed $4 million cut to the budget of the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law highlights a fiscal 2017-18 draft budget from the N.C Senate that's considerably less generous to the UNC system than Gov. Roy Cooper's request. The law-school cut revived a proposal the Senate floated in 2015, when former Sen. Tom Apodaca, R-Henderson, convinced a majority of his colleagues to call for a $3 million reduction of its state subsidy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11) 4 hr Kuklos 23
The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500 Wed Ralph Patel 1
News Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ... Wed TerriB1 1
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... Tue Intoxicated Abacus 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) May 8 figured out 99
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC