Save Your Coins: Durham's Quarter House Arcade to Open by June 1
If you've heard the buzz about a new arcade and bar opening in downtown Durham and wondered what became of it, get your quarters ready. Quarter Horse Bar & Arcade will soon open its doors on the corner of Mangum and Main streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
