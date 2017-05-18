RVNG Intl. Partners With Moogfest for Peaceful Protest
Inspired by Moogfest 's invitation to soundtrack a meditation space during their 2017 festival in Durham, North Carolina, the pieces will be housed in a three-cassette package screen printed by Keegan Mills Cooke and stitched by Hailey Desjardins-the release also features a poem of peace by NYC wordsmith Rafael Sanchez. In response to the inequality proliferating from North Carolina's policy-makers and taking into account the diverse backgrounds of the composers, RVNG will be donating all proceeds to the LGBTQ Center of Durham .
