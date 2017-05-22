Rhiannon Giddens and The Dream Syndicate added to XPoNential Music...

Two more artists have just joined the lineup of the 2017 XPoNential Music Festival , happening July 28 through 30th on the Camden Waterfront. First, the folk-rooted singer and songwriter Rhiannon Giddens joins the bill; she made her name in the aughts performing in the Durham, NC string band Carolina Chocolate Drops, and released her second solo album, Freedom Highway , in February on Nonesuch Records.

