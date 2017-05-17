Reuniting Fourteen Durham Families, Black Mama's Day Bail Out...

SONG activists Kifu Faruq and Serena Sebring embrace at Hillside Park on Mother's Day, celebrating SONG's Black Mama's Day Bail Out n Sunday, smoke from a grill wafted sweetly through an open-sided shelter at Hillside Park, where a few dozen people were talking, laughing, and eating. A rented bouncy castle wobbled nearby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.