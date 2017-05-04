Police seek alleged April 28 SECU bra...

Police seek alleged April 28 SECU branch robber Melvin Williamson of Durham

Durham police are trying to locate Melvin Andrew Williamson, 50, of Durham, who has been charged with common-law robbery in connection with a robbery at the State Employees' Credit Union at 3810 Ben Franklin Blvd. on the morning of April 28. Durham Police Department spokeswoman Kammie Michael said Thursday night that Williamson is also wanted for common-law robbery in Davie County. In the Durham robbery, a male -- allegedly Williamson -- entered the SECU branch shortly before 10 a.m. and demanded money.

