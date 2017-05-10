Police arrest, charge Durham man in J...

Police arrest, charge Durham man in Jan. 3 carjacking

Members of the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Maricos Deshawn Clayton, 25, of Durham Friday in connection with a carjacking that occurred in January near the intersection of Weldon Terrace and Owen Street. Clayton was arrested on Barbee Road and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was being held in the Durham County jail in lieu of $530,000 bond.

