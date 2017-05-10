Phil Freelon steps down as managing director of Perkins+Willa s NC practice
A little more than a year after being diagnosed with ALS , Durham architect Phil Freelon is stepping down from his position as managing director of the international architectural firm Perkins+Will's North Carolina practice. On Wednesday, Perkins+Will announced that it had appointed longtime principal at the firm Zena Howard as its new managing director of its Durham and Charlotte offices.
