Phil Freelon steps down as managing director of Perkins+Willa s NC practice

Phil Freelon steps down as managing director of Perkins+Will's NC practice

A little more than a year after being diagnosed with ALS , Durham architect Phil Freelon is stepping down from his position as managing director of the international architectural firm Perkins+Will's North Carolina practice. On Wednesday, Perkins+Will announced that it had appointed longtime principal at the firm Zena Howard as its new managing director of its Durham and Charlotte offices.

