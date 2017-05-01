Pair charged in Christmas Eve homicide in Durham
Durham police apprehended Elijah Hosea Everett, 20, in Morrisville on Monday, and members of the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force took Mychal Quinton Todd Mercer, 26, into custody on Tuesday morning on Charles Street in Durham. Both men have been charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Usha Chatman and were being held without bond in the Durham County jail.
