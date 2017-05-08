One shot: Chimerix still betting on drug to treat smallpox, ebola
The drug failed to gain Food and Drug Administration approval in late 2015, causing its stock and company value to plummet to the ground almost overnight. But CEO Michelle Berrey remains confident that brincidofovir, CMX001, will gain FDA approval with a new trial this fall.
