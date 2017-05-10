North Carolina barista chosen best in Us Durham, N.C. (Ap) - Kyle...
In the niche world of specialty coffee, Ramage is now a champion. Last month, he won the 2017 Barista Championship in Seattle, an elite industry competition that sends its winner onto the World Barista Championships.
