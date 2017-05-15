New SolarWinds MSP Security Survey Highlights Overconfidence, Lack of Preparedness by IT Execs to Combat Ransomware and Other Cyber Attacks Survey reveals that large numbers of U.K. and U.S. businesses overestimate their readiness to combat cybersecurity breaches, despite most reporting breaches in last 12 months SolarWinds MSP survey reveals 87 percent of IT executives consider their cybersecurity readiness robust, despite 71 percent reporting at least one breach in the past 12 months. The typical cost to an SMB of a single data breach is $76k/59k GBP and $939k/724k GBP for enterprises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.