Mothera s Day gift: Get-out-of-jail card for moms
Local members of Southerners On New Ground raised more than $40,000 to bail African-American mothers and "caregivers" from the Durham County jail just in time for Mother's Day. SONG activists define "caregiver" as any woman that looks after, cares for or is a motherly figure to a child in their lives.
