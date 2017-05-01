More people are calling NCa s poison center about snake bites. Blame the warm weather
The number of calls last month to the Carolinas Poison Center in Charlotte about snake bites nearly quadrupled compared to last year, the center said. In April 2016, the center received 19 calls about snake bites, compared to 71 calls in April this year.
