Moogfest: part music festival, part symposium, part laboratory
On Thursday afternoon at Moogfest, electronic sounds whooshed and crashed and videos of waveforms flickered and rippled behind Camae Ayewa, a musician, producer, poet, rapper and community organizer based in Philadelphia who records as Moor Mother. From her nest of equipment, she layered tumultuous beats and brittle electronic loops, and she declaimed ideas about history, racism, memory, technology and transformation.
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|16 hr
|woody336
|102
|sexting... nude pic trade for bored spring breaker (Mar '12)
|May 13
|Moondance
|13
|First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11)
|May 11
|Kuklos
|23
|The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500
|May 10
|Ralph Patel
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|May 10
|TerriB1
|1
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
