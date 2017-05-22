Moogfest artists fight mass incarcera...

Moogfest artists fight mass incarceration

On the final day of the four-day Moogfest 2017 in downtown Durham, artists and advocates talked about what people can to do fight a system of mass incarceration. "Music & Tech: Tools to Fight Mass Incarceration" was held in American Underground on Main Street on Sunday, May 21. Discussion was led by Marshall Jones, a DJ and member of Give a Beat, which represents the dance music community's response to mass incarceration.

