Moogfest artists fight mass incarceration
On the final day of the four-day Moogfest 2017 in downtown Durham, artists and advocates talked about what people can to do fight a system of mass incarceration. "Music & Tech: Tools to Fight Mass Incarceration" was held in American Underground on Main Street on Sunday, May 21. Discussion was led by Marshall Jones, a DJ and member of Give a Beat, which represents the dance music community's response to mass incarceration.
