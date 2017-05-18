Michael Stipe Explains Why He's Participating In Moogfest Instead Of Boycotting North Carolina

Erstwhile R.E.M. frontman and prodigious beard grower Michael Stipe hasn't been making much music lately, but he's debuting his first solo composition at Moogfest in Durham, North Carolina this weekend. Stipe is openly queer, and North Carolina isn't exactly known for its progressive values - around this time last year, artists like Bruce Springsteen , Pearl Jam , and Cyndi Lauper decided to cancel North Carolina shows to protest the state's discriminatory "bathroom bill," which prohibits transgender people from using bathrooms that don't match the gender on their birth certificates.

