Man found dead in house after blaze in Durhama s Treyburn development
Fire investigators worked through the night Sunday and early Monday to determine the cause of a deadly fire after a man was found inside a burning Durham home late Sunday night, officials said. The blaze started just before 11:15 p.m. at 1214 Summerville Lane in the Treyburn subdivision, off Vintage Hill Parkway.
