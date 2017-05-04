Kids' cough and cold medicines pose s...

Kids' cough and cold medicines pose safety risks

Doctors tell parents to keep kids' medicines where tiny hands can't reach them for a good reason, a new study confirms. That's because when kids get sick or have serious side effects from cough and cold drugs, most of the time it is after accidental ingestion or a dosing mistake, the study found.

