Kids' cough and cold medicines pose safety risks
Doctors tell parents to keep kids' medicines where tiny hands can't reach them for a good reason, a new study confirms. That's because when kids get sick or have serious side effects from cough and cold drugs, most of the time it is after accidental ingestion or a dosing mistake, the study found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Healthy Living.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|2 hr
|Roy
|8
|tar heels
|2 hr
|Truth
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Wed
|Ginger
|21
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 30
|Diane
|98
|Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i...
|Apr 28
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC