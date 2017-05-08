Jury will hear about gunshot evidence in Chapel Hill murder trial
The trial of a Durham man accused in a 2014 Chapel Hill killing began Monday with motions in Orange County Superior Court. Bartholomew Romindas Scott, 38, is one of two men charged with first-degree murder in the May 30, 2014, death of Lew Hahn "Ron" Hood, 33, of Durham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|59 min
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|21 hr
|figured out
|99
|tar heels
|Sun
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|May 3
|Ginger
|21
|Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i...
|Apr 28
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC