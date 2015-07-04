Johnson gets life in prison for July ...

Johnson gets life in prison for July 4, 2015 Joy Mart slaying

A Durham jury Friday found Dmarlo Johnson guilty of first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the slaying of Amer Mahmood. Mahmood, 48, was working as a store clerk on July 4, 2015 at Joy Mart convenience store at 2109 North Roxboro Street, when Johnson entered the store in a robbery attempt.

