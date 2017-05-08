Joe Van Gogh opening coffeeshop in Durhama s West End
The Kent Corner area of Durham's West End neighborhood is getting another new business as Joe Van Gogh has decided to place its fourth Durham coffeeshop there. The new Joe Van Gogh will be located at the former Gulf service station at 1114 W. Chapel Hill St., which is currently being renovated to be the home of Local Yogurt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|3 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|19 hr
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mon
|figured out
|99
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|May 3
|Ginger
|21
|Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i...
|Apr 28
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC