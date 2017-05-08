Joe Van Gogh opening coffeeshop in Du...

Joe Van Gogh opening coffeeshop in Durhama s West End

23 hrs ago

The Kent Corner area of Durham's West End neighborhood is getting another new business as Joe Van Gogh has decided to place its fourth Durham coffeeshop there. The new Joe Van Gogh will be located at the former Gulf service station at 1114 W. Chapel Hill St., which is currently being renovated to be the home of Local Yogurt.

