J.D. Martinez flying to Durham, NC with Toledo Mud Hens
It was reported that outfielder J.D. Martinez could be back for the Detroit Tigers this weekend, but it looks like he might not return until the Tigers homestead starts at Comerica Park on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bless You Boys.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11)
|22 hr
|Kuklos
|23
|The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500
|Wed
|Ralph Patel
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|1
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|May 8
|figured out
|99
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC