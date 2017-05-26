ICE: Wendy Miranda Fernandez Has Been Deported, Is Currently in El Salvador

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox confirms that twenty-three-year-old Durham resident Wendy Miranda Fernandez-a former Riverside High student who fled gang violence in her native El Salvador as a fourteen-year-old unaccompanied minor-was deported this morning and is now in El Salvador, which her supporters say might amount to a death sentence . "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed unlawfully present Salvadoran national Wendy Miranda-Fernandez May 26 pursuant to a final order of removal issued by a federal immigration judge in August 2016," Cox said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.