Holy cowabunga, Batman! Ita s almost Free Comic Book Day

It's nearly the first Saturday in May meaning it's Free Comic Book Day - a day where publishers, distributors and retailers shelve profits to offer a variety of comic book titles for free. The turtle man himself, Kevin Eastman - the co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - is one of the many artists scheduled to appear at local comic book stores on Saturday, May 6. Comic book shops around the country, and locally, will have guest speakers and artists, autograph sessions, live music, sales and, obviously, free comics scheduled throughout the day.

