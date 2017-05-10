Here's how much time Charlotte driver...

Here's how much time Charlotte drivers waste in traffic.

Read more: WBTV

A new study has an answer for all those drivers who think the Charlotte area's traffic and road conditions are the absolute worst in the state: You're right. The report released Thursday by TRIP, a nonprofit transportation research group based in Washington, D.C., highlighted transportation troubles in the region and statewide and pushed for more funding to help fix those problems.

Durham, NC

