Here's how much time Charlotte drivers waste in traffic.
A new study has an answer for all those drivers who think the Charlotte area's traffic and road conditions are the absolute worst in the state: You're right. The report released Thursday by TRIP, a nonprofit transportation research group based in Washington, D.C., highlighted transportation troubles in the region and statewide and pushed for more funding to help fix those problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11)
|4 hr
|Kuklos
|23
|The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500
|Wed
|Ralph Patel
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|1
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|Tue
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|May 8
|figured out
|99
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC