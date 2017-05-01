Guns found in teena s vehicle on Durham high school campus
Deputies with the County Sheriff's Office found three guns inside of a student's vehicle parked in the Northern High School parking lot Monday. Sheriff spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs said, the Sheriff's Office parked in the lot of Northern High School at the request of Durham Public Schools and recovered one rifle, two handguns and a controlled substance from a teenager's automobile.
