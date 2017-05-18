Fayette Place neighbor: 'It's just a vacant hole'
Brenda McCoy Bradsher explains what it is like to live a block away from 20 acres of vacant property covered with scrub grass and scattered with crumbling steps and frayed foundations in this 2016 video. The former Fayetteville Street public housing complex has sat empty for nearly 12 years awaiting a failed Durham Housing Authority development plan and then the construction of affordable and student housing by a private company.
