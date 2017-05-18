Farm Aid Co-Founder John Mellencamp H...

Farm Aid Co-Founder John Mellencamp Hosts Premiere of 'Homeplace...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

John Mellencamp is taking a brief break from his current Sad Clowns & Hillbillies Tour to focus on cause he has championed for more than three decades, the fight to save America's family farms. Amid a farm foreclosure crisis in 1985, Mellencamp joined Willie Nelson and Neil Young to stage the first Farm Aid concert to benefit family farmers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) May 17 Waikiki Vermin 100
sexting... nude pic trade for bored spring breaker (Mar '12) May 13 Moondance 13
First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11) May 11 Kuklos 23
The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500 May 10 Ralph Patel 1
News Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ... May 10 TerriB1 1
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... May 9 Intoxicated Abacus 1
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,607 • Total comments across all topics: 281,134,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC