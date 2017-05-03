Excess smartphone use bad for mental health: Study
New York: Excess use of smartphone and other devices may lead to attention, behaviour and self-regulation problems for adolescents already at risk for mental health issues, warns new research. "Also, on days at-risk adolescents use technology more, they experience more conduct problems and higher ADHD symptoms compared to days they use technology less," said lead author of the study Madeleine George from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, US.
