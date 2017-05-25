Ethan Booker surrenders in May 13 West Main Street slaying of Raleigha s James Legg

Ethan John Booker, 27, of Durham has been arrested in connection with the slaying of James Edward Legg, 30, of Raleigh on West Main Street on Saturday, May 13. Booker turned himself in to Durham police Thursday and is facing charges of voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm within the city limits, Durham Police Department spokesman Wil Glenn said Thursday night. In the May 13 slaying, Durham police responded to a report of a shooting at around 2:15 a.m. in the 900 block of West Main Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.