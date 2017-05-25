Ethan Booker surrenders in May 13 Wes...

Ethan Booker surrenders in May 13 West Main Street slaying of Raleigha s James Legg

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Ethan John Booker, 27, of Durham has been arrested in connection with the slaying of James Edward Legg, 30, of Raleigh on West Main Street on Saturday, May 13. Booker turned himself in to Durham police Thursday and is facing charges of voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm within the city limits, Durham Police Department spokesman Wil Glenn said Thursday night. In the May 13 slaying, Durham police responded to a report of a shooting at around 2:15 a.m. in the 900 block of West Main Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care 23 hr Teddy R 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) May 22 woody336 102
sexting... nude pic trade for bored spring breaker (Mar '12) May 13 Moondance 13
First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11) May 11 Kuklos 23
The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500 May 10 Ralph Patel 1
News Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ... May 10 TerriB1 1
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... May 9 Intoxicated Abacus 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,033 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC