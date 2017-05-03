Elementary students take over NC senatora s office to push for more school funding
Durham elementary school students took over Sen. Chad Barefoot's office on Wednesday for an art lesson and protest designed to urge state lawmakers to increase education funding. Clipboards, drawing paper, pencils, markers and Lego bricks came out of containers as students parked themselves on Barefoot's floor to design what they would want to see in a school.
