Durham startup iScribes aims to make health care human again
Doctors spend an estimated 40 percent of their time documenting patient visits in electronic medical records, also referred to as EMRs. Technology and medical documentation has modernized health care, but it has also proved to be a hassle for physicians, decreasing time spent with patients and quality of care.
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|6 hr
|figured out
|99
|tar heels
|Sun
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|May 3
|Ginger
|21
|Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i...
|Apr 28
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
