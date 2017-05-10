Durham removes some downtown parking ...

Durham removes some downtown parking meters, extends others

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Downtown diners who use paid on-street parking will soon have two hours to finish their lunch, and those running errands can choose to only pay for 10 minutes. The city's Transportation Department is planning to increase the one-hour time limit for paid on-street parking within the city's downtown loop to two-hours, said Thomas Leathers, the city's parking administrator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11) 17 hr Kuklos 23
The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500 Wed Ralph Patel 1
News Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ... Wed TerriB1 1
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... May 9 Intoxicated Abacus 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) May 8 figured out 99
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
Unc title May 4 Roy 8
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,606 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC