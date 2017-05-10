Durham removes some downtown parking meters, extends others
Downtown diners who use paid on-street parking will soon have two hours to finish their lunch, and those running errands can choose to only pay for 10 minutes. The city's Transportation Department is planning to increase the one-hour time limit for paid on-street parking within the city's downtown loop to two-hours, said Thomas Leathers, the city's parking administrator.
