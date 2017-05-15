Durham recognizes mayor who helped bridge racial divide

Mayor Bill Bell was joined Monday by all living former mayors of Durham, Nick Tennyson, Wense Grabarek, Sylvia Kerckhoff and Wib Gulley to celebrate the civil rights achievements of Grabarek. This Sunday, May 21, Grabarek's 98th birthday, will be observed as "Wense Grabarek Day in Durham."

