Durham police seek 26-year-old man in string of car break-ins
Investigators say Hayes broke into a car on March 18 in the 400 block of East Woodcroft Parkway at Piney Wood Park and took a person's wallet and credit cards. The cards were later used to make purchases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Diane
|98
|Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i...
|Apr 28
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Unc title
|Apr 18
|Roy
|4
|tar heels
|Apr 18
|Roy
|5
|Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Shawn
|10
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC