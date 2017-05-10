Durham man, 51, dies after apparently...

Durham man, 51, dies after apparently causing five-vehicle wreck on North Duke Street

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The result of a preliminary police investigation released late Friday indicated that Gregory Amos, 51, of Durham, was traveling southbound in a 2002 BMW 325i when his vehicle crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic, striking three vehicles traveling northbound. A fourth vehicle was hit as the result of the driver of one of the struck vehicles losing control and hitting another vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sexting... nude pic trade for bored spring breaker (Mar '12) 15 hr Moondance 13
First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11) May 11 Kuklos 23
The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500 May 10 Ralph Patel 1
News Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ... May 10 TerriB1 1
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... May 9 Intoxicated Abacus 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) May 8 figured out 99
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Pope Francis
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,714 • Total comments across all topics: 280,994,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC