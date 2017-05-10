Durham man, 51, dies after apparently causing five-vehicle wreck on North Duke Street
The result of a preliminary police investigation released late Friday indicated that Gregory Amos, 51, of Durham, was traveling southbound in a 2002 BMW 325i when his vehicle crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic, striking three vehicles traveling northbound. A fourth vehicle was hit as the result of the driver of one of the struck vehicles losing control and hitting another vehicle.
