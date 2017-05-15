Durham girl recovering after being shot from upstairs apartment

Daisy Medina was asleep early Sunday at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Garrett Road when a bullet came through the ceiling of her bedroom and hit her in the abdomen. Daisy's mother was sleeping in the same bed and just missed getting hit, said Daisy's older sister, Karen Medina, who also was was asleep in the same room with her 4-year-old son.

