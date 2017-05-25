Durham father says United apology not enough after airline accused...

Video: Listen to Henry Amador-Batten, and his partner Joel, describe how a recent accusation by United Airlines of inappropriately touching his son on a flight into RDU airport, has affected their family, on Tuesday May 24, 2017, in Durham, NC. Henry Amador-Batten, a gay Durham father who was accused of inappropriately touching his son by a United Airlines crew member, said that United's apology doesn't make up for the trauma of the incident.

