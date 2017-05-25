Durham father says United apology not enough after airline accused...
Video: Listen to Henry Amador-Batten, and his partner Joel, describe how a recent accusation by United Airlines of inappropriately touching his son on a flight into RDU airport, has affected their family, on Tuesday May 24, 2017, in Durham, NC. Henry Amador-Batten, a gay Durham father who was accused of inappropriately touching his son by a United Airlines crew member, said that United's apology doesn't make up for the trauma of the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care
|14 hr
|Teddy R
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|May 22
|woody336
|102
|sexting... nude pic trade for bored spring breaker (Mar '12)
|May 13
|Moondance
|13
|First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11)
|May 11
|Kuklos
|23
|The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500
|May 10
|Ralph Patel
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|May 10
|TerriB1
|1
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC