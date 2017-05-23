Durham County Manager Proposes Tax In...

Durham County Manager Proposes Tax Increase to Fund Schools, Eyes Universal Pre-K

Read more: Independent Weekly

Durham's county manager is pitching a three-cent property tax increase to help the county fund public schools, pay off debt, and keep up with operational growth. The increase would raise property taxes for Durham County residents from 74.04 to 77.04 cents per $100 of property valuation.

