Durham County Giving Raises to Paramedics, Detention Officers
Durham County plans to give more money to paramedics and detention officers after a compensation study showed they're making less than their peers. The study, conducted over the past year, found that Durham County paramedics on average make 2.47 percent less than at other departments studied, although the starting salary is 11.33 percent below the market average.
