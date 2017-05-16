Durham Budget Proposal Would Raise Property Taxes to Address Affordable Housing, Public Safety
As part of a $429 million budget proposal, Durham's city manager is recommending a 1.79-cent property tax increase for the 2017-18 fiscal year to help address affordable housing needs in the city. The city's current tax rate is 56.07 cents per $100 of property, including one cent dedicated to affordable housing.
