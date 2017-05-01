Dual coil defibrillators still more c...

Dual coil defibrillators still more common than single coil models

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

The number of implantable cardioverter defibrillators that use two coils to shock the heart has decreased in the last five years but are still more common than single coil models, according to a study published in JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology . There is emerging evidence that dual coil ICDs are not associated with lower mortality or lower rates of failed ICD shocks than single coil models in treating arrhythmias and are more difficult to extract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Sun Diane 98
News Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i... Fri Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850... Apr 27 Free house 1
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 26 Roy 71
Unc title Apr 18 Roy 4
tar heels Apr 18 Roy 5
Justin Alexander Ellis (Jun '13) Apr 14 Shawn 10
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,777 • Total comments across all topics: 280,700,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC