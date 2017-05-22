Dream Hotel Group Plans to Triple Por...

Dream Hotel Group Plans to Triple Portfolio by 2022

Dream Hotel Group has marked another year of international growth with nine hotels expected to open in new destinations by the end of 2020. Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, The Chatwal and the soon-to-launch Unscripted Hotels brands are under the company's umbrella.

